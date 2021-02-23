UN aviation agency ICAO to conduct safety audit of CAA in July

KARACHI: The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will conduct its Universal Safety Oversight Audit (USOA) of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in July.

A special team of the ICAO will arrive in Pakistan on July 5 and conduct the audit until July 15.

PCAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza will brief the team on pilots’ licences and different aviation matters.

The ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, will evaluate the aviation regulator’s flight standards and other measures aside from the safety audit.

CAA officials said all steps have been taken to address the agency’s reservation about safety.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ICAO was to conduct the safety audit last year in November but postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

