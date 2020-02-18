UN Chief Antonio Guterres to spend busy day in Lahore

LAHORE: Schedule of today’s (Tuesday) engagements of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lahore, has been finalized, ARY News reported.

UN chief along with his delegation reached Lahore from Islamabad on Monday night on a two-day visit to the Punjab capital.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht received the UN secretary general on his arrival at the airport.

As per schedule, UN secretary general will administer anti-polio drops to children in Lahore, today. Mr. Guterres will also visit Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. A dinner will also be arranged in his honour by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also meet students at the University of Sciences and address them. Antonio Guterres will also visit Kartarpur where he will meet members of Sikh community.

On Monday, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and attended International Conference for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

During his meeting with the UN chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

He had reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The premier had highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. He added that India’s belligerent rhetoric, intensified ceasefire violations on the LoC, and other aggressive actions were imperiling peace and security in the region.

