UN chief to study Pakistan’s dossier regarding Indian state terrorism

NEW YORK: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will study the dossier that Pakistan handed over to him containing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

Briefing the journalists in New York, the Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Aziz Haq said we have received the document, and we will study that, reported Radio Pakistan.

Earlier, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram had presented Pakistan’s dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

During the meeting that took place at the UN Headquarters in New York, Akram briefed the UN secretary-general about the Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He had also apprised the UN chief that Indian is involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.

