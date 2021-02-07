UN monitoring team report vindicates Pakistan’s stance: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said that the 27th report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to it and the region by different terrorist groups like the TTP, Jamat-ul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan, in the past, has drawn the attention of the international community to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies.

“One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year,” he added.

“Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border.”

Pakistan acknowledges UNMT’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said, adding that they expect that a dedicated effort will be launched by ANDSF and RSM to neutralize this threat emanating from Afghanistan.

Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with the international community against the menace of terrorism, he added.

Read More: UN acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism

Earlier today, in a major achievement, the United Nations had acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against terrorist groups.

According to the 27th report to the UN Security Council by the UN monitoring team responsible for tracking terrorist groups, the threat from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had resulted in over 100 cross-border attacks within three months last year.

