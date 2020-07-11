KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Saturday announced that no unannounced load-shedding will take place in Karachi from tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Talking to media after holding a meeting with representatives of K-Electric at Governor House, the Sindh governor said that successful talks were held with all stakeholders of Karachi including electric supply company management and it was decided that unannounced load shedding will end in Karachi by tomorrow (Sunday).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Sindh governor said that he will himself raise the overbilling issue with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and an audit will be conducted on overbilling matter.

“If overbilling was found, K-Electric CEO will refund the amount,” announced Imran Ismail.

On the occasion, Asad Umar said that petroleum division has increased gas supply for K-Electric while the demand for an increase in furnace oil by city’s sole power distributor has also been fulfilled. The PTI minister added that NEPRA chairman was also present in today’s meeting and the power regulatory authority will release separate order over the increase in load shedding hours issue.

Asad Umar said that additional 550 (MW) megawatt electricity will be provided to Karachi by 2021, while 800 MW electricity will be added before summers of 2022.

Read more: SHC seeks arguments on petition against K-Electric

The minister directed the city’s power company to generate 2100 MW electricity in the next three years.

“Federation can take control of K-Electric if the power company failed in proving relief to Karachiites,” he added. After the meeting at Governor House, the PTI Karachi chapter leadership ended sit-in staged outside K-Electric office.

It is pertinent to mention here that an important meeting was held at Sindh Governor House today to discuss Karachi’s electricity woes.

Read: CNG closure planned to provide low-cost gas to K-Electric: sources

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar. Members National Assembly and Sindh Assembly and Karachi Electric (KE) representatives also attended the meeting.

The meeting was called on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments