Uncle, aunt turn out be killers of seven-year-old girl in Okara

OKARA: Maternal-uncle and aunt turn out to be killers of a seven-year-old girl who was murdered a few days back in Okara, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the minor girl, Iqra, was playing outside his house when her maternal uncle and aunt lured her to a deserted place and strangled her to death.

Talking to journalists, DPO Umar Saeed Malik said that they had taken her uncle and aunt into custody over suspicion. He said that during the initial interregional, the suspect confessed to the murder.

The police officer said that the suspects killed the minor girl over the refusal of her marriage proposal.

