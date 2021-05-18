WATCH: Underage boy drives milk-laden vehicle in Karachi

KARACHI: In a sheer violation of traffic laws, a minor boy has been spotted in Karachi driving a milk-laden vehicle, ARY News reported.

In another example of traffic police negligence, a boy was spotted driving a without number loading vehicle at Malir National Highway. The vehicle was loaded with milk drums.

In a video available with ARY News, the underage boy can be seen fearlessly driving the loaded vehicle at the city’s busiest road artery.

The video also shows a sleeping man sitting beside the boy in the vehicle. The driving of untrained and underage drivers can result in traffic accidents in the city and the traffic police should ensure implementation of the law.

Read more: Video of minor driving SUV on busy Multan road goes viral

Earlier this year, a video clip showing a minor boy driving a ​sport utility vehicle (SUV) on a busy Multan road gone viral on social media platforms.

The fearless boy, whose age is stated to be around five years, zoomed around the city unnoticed, risking not only his neck but also those of other motorists.

