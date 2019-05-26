No one will be allowed to undo gains of national struggle, sacrifices: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Sunday said that no one would be allowed to undo the gains of decades long national struggle and sacrifices especially of brave Pakistani tribals, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Asif Ghafoor said, “Only few are inciting (Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s workers) and using them against state institutions for vested agenda.”

He further said that innocent PTM supporters and workers needed care.

Read More: Five soldiers wounded by firing of PTM’s group: ISPR

Earlier in the day, as many as five Army personnel had been wounded in a attack on a check post in North Waziristan by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), ISPR had said.

In a statement, ISPR had said that the attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers had been killed and 10 others sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides had been taken into custody whereas Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] had managed to flee from the scene.

