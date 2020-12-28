UNGA condemns terrorist attack on Harnai FC post

NEW YORK: President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir has condemned an attack of terrorists on an Frontier Corps (FC) post in Harnai, Balochistan.

He tweeted: “I condemn the terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. I express my condolences to the people and the Government of Pakistan.”

Acknowledging the condolence of Volkan Bozkir, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said Pakistan has paid a heavy price in blood and treasure in the fight against externally sponsored terrorism.

He said despite these losses our resolve to defeat terrorism remains unwavering.

Also Read: Seven FC men martyred in Balochistan checkpost attack: ISPR

According to the ISPR, “Terrorists fire raid on Frontier Corps Balochistan post in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan late last night. During intense exchange of fire, 7 brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists.”

