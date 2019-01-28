UNICEF applauds Pakistani polio worker’s passion for his job

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate crippling disease of polio have been appreciated by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

In a tweet post, the UNICEF has shared a picture of Pakistani polio worker, who can be seen walking through inches of snow towards his destination in area of Chittral, with a box on one of his arm, in an attempt to save future of the nation from polio virus.

The video that is making rounds on the various platforms of the social media is gaining applauds from various walks of the society for his passion and love for his job.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to raise daily wage of the workers busy in anti-polio vaccination by Rs100 which will make their remuneration Rs500 a day.

Sources said the decision would be applicable to all the 0.2 million polio workers all over the country from February 1.

They said the raise had been given for the next three years.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Friday (January 25) had approved revised emergency plan for eradication of polio at a cost of 986.29 million US dollars.

