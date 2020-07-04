KARACHI: Karachi police have been alerted on Saturday with directives to the cops to avoid wearing uniforms after duty-hours amid killing of a cop in a targeted attack in the city yesterday, ARY NEWS reported.

Fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been conveyed to police personnel, directing the officials and personnel to avoid wearing uniform and shoes while on their way to the duty and returning to home.

The cops should use different ways to reach their destinations. The cops were also warned that they could face disciplinary action over failure to implement the SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that unidentified motorcyclists opened fire in Mehmoodabad area of the city on Friday, killing a cop, identified as Noman.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East said that victim was posted with the Madadgar police South and was coming to the office in uniform when armed men targeted him. “We have recovered spent casings of bullets, fired from a 30-bore pistol,” he said adding that they had started a probe into the incident.

On June 29, at least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi on Monday.

The attackers remained unsuccessful in entering the PSX premises after they were gunned down by police and private security guards at the gate.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the attack on the business centre of the country. The authorities have started a probe into the matter and had vowed to arrest the facilitators involved in the attack soon.

