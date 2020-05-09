HEC mulls over reopening universities, colleges for exams

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Saturday said that universities and colleges across the country could be reopened for examinations amid coronavirus pandmeic, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, the HEC chairman said that they could implement the decision if situation improves by the end of the month of May 2020.

“We could seek recommendations from the experts and forward our suggestions to the government on the matter,” he said.

He, however, said that no policy is being finalized yet as they would mull over different suggestions during a meeting scheduled for upcoming Tuesday.

“We are considering some options,” he said urging students to not to lay down their arms in the fight against COVID-19 as they had to cope up with the situation jointly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday announced the cancellation of all board exams across the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

Read More: Provincial education body to decide on matric exams: Saeed Ghani

Speaking after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad, he said that it has been agreed in the meeting that all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till July 15.

“All board exams have been cancelled and students of class 9th, 10th, 11, and 12 will be promoted for the next grade on the basis of results obtained in the previous class,” he added.

Giving an example, he said a student can get admission in a university on the basis of his 11th class result.

He said the decision has been taken on the consensus of all provinces and added that students will be able to enroll in the next class as soon as the school reopens.

Comments

comments