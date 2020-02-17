Female students deprived of valuables as university bus looted in Karachi   

KARACHI: A university bus was looted in Karachi on Monday as two muggers deprived the female students travelling on it of their belongings within the remits of Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The two criminals intercepted the bus at Bhittai Colony area in Ibrahim Hyderi and initially one of them held the driver hostage.

In the meantime, the other mugger climbed the bus from the back door to deprive the female students of their mobile phones and handbags on gunpoint.

The culprits remained successful in fleeing away from the scene.

The parents of the students gathered soon after the incident and complained about a delayed action from the authorities.

“Despite reaching out on the emergency numbers of police, they arrived an hour later at the spot,” the families claimed and said that during the entire mugging bid, the female students continued crying and yelling out of fear.

They further claimed that the culprits also misbehaved with the female students of the varsity during the entire criminal episode.

It is pertinent to mention here that a female varsity student was killed while resisting robbery in October 2019 in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi.

Read More: Youth settled abroad shot dead in Karachi for resisting robbery

Misbah, a university student, was injured while resisting a robbery bid near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal, police said. She got a bullet wound in the head in the incident and transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

She succumbed to her injury in the hospital, police sources said.

The incident took place at 7:00 in the morning when she was on her way to the university. According to the police, two motorbike riders were involved in the murder incident.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Comments

comments