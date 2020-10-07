University student ‘harassed’ by policemen at Lahore hotel

LAHORE: A female student of a university was allegedly harassed and misbehaved by police officials at a local hotel in Lahore, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, the student, Kinza, said that she had booked a room at a local hotel in Lahore. Around 2:30 am, police chowki in-charge, Arshad Bhatti, along with other police officials reached at the hotel and knocked the door of her room, the student added.

She accused Arshad Bhatti of harassing and forcing her to go with him outside the hotel. The police officer also forced the student to provide him her phone number.

Meanwhile, two more police officials forcefully entered her room and started asking useless questions, she said and added that the officials used abusive language with her. She demanded of the concerned authorities to take notice of the incident and provide her justice.

However, IG Punjab has taken notice of the incident and sought inquiry report about the incident from CCPO Lahore.

Earlier on September 11, a female police official of the Sindh police, Inspector Ghazala, had blamed the provincial law enforcement authority’s officials for harassing her.

Ghazala was the first woman station house officer (SHO) to be appointed in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood.

She had came up with harassment allegations against her seniors, without naming anyone, and said that some of the police officials in the department were harassing her.

