First woman SHO in Karachi claims ‘harassment’ from seniors

KARACHI: A female police official of the Sindh police, Inspector Ghazala, on Friday blamed the provincial law enforcement authority’s officials for harassing her, ARY NEWS reported.

Ghazala was the first woman station house officer (SHO) to be appointed in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood.

She on Friday came up with harassment allegations against her seniors, without naming anyone, and said that some of the police officials in the department were harassing her.

Her claims have emerged after multiple cases of rape and harassment against women have emerged from across the country in the past couple of days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was going back to the city from Lahore when her car ran out of petrol in the Gujjarpura area at the motorway on Tuesday night. She waited for her husband and called the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for help.

While she was stranded on the road, two unidentified persons from the nearby area approached the car and forcefully brought the woman out of the vehicle and allegedly raped her in the nearby fields.

Police have already launched an extensive investigation into the Gujjarpura gang rape case with at least 20 teams led by the DIG Investigation Lahore probing the matter to ensure the culprits are brought to justice sooner than later.

A police official relayed that investigators have collected important evidence, including DNA samples, from the crime site. CCTV footage of the area has also been obtained with geo-fencing conducted, he added.

