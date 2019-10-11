Pakistan calls for fast paced efforts to counter unjust religious defamation

Pakistan has called for fast-paced efforts to address terrorism’s root causes and to counter the unjust defamation of certain religions that foster misconceptions, ARY News reported.

Addressing the General Assembly’s Sixth Committee in New York, which deals with legal matters, Outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations for Pakistan, Maleeha Lodhi.

She said that the international community must address the root cause of terrorism including protracted unresolved conflicts, unlawful use of force, aggression, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination.

She reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Maleeha Lodhi said the unfair and biased portrayal of Islam and Islamic beliefs is unacceptable and must not be allowed to continue.

Acts of incitement and hate-speech against Muslims, she said, not only exacerbated the gulf in attitudes but also fostered hatred between the Muslim world and the West.

She also said Pakistan is committed to cooperating with the international community to work jointly to counter the plague of terrorism.

