Unusual cold wave persists in Karachi as Mercury drops to 7 Celsius

KARACHI: The cold wave continues to persist in Karachi and minimum temperature on Saturday morning recorded at 07 degree Celsius as cold wave continues to torment the country, ARY News reported.

The northerly and notheasterly cold winds blowing with a speed of 10 kilometers per hour keeping the city shivering.

The met office had earlier forecast that the cold wave will persist in the metropolis until January 22.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted maximum temperature to reach 24 degree Celsius today.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas and north Balochistan, according to the met office.

Fog is likely to prevail at a few places of plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

The mercury has dropped to below the freezing point in most of the districts in Balochistan including Quetta, which have minimum temperature at minus 09 degree Celsius today, weather department said.

Minimum temperature at Ziarat remained minus 07 and at Kalat -12°Celsius in the province.

Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan region remained the coldest place in the country with minimum taemperature -20°Celsius. The minimum temperature in Astore and Kalam -15°C, Gupis -14°C, Kalat, Bagrote -12°C, Quetta -09°C, Parachinar -08°C, Gilgit, Dir -06°C, Malamjabba, Dalbandin, Chitral -05°C, Zhob and Drosh -04°Celsius.

