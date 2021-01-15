Uplift of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the development and modernization of the agriculture sector was the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore, PM Imran directed to address the issues pertaining to food security in the province. He also instructed the Punjab government to take measures to increase agriculture production and its standard.

The prime minister said that the country’s progress is linked with the growers’ prosperity, adding that 60 per cent population was associated with the agriculture sector. He asked the authorities concerned to focus on value-addition in the agriculture sector.

Earlier on November 24, the Punjab government and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority had agreed to promote seed development and research related to the agriculture sector.

CPEC Authority chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa had met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that day where they exchanged views on ongoing projects under the mega economic corridor in the province.

CM Buzdar and Bajwa had agreed on the construction of China Centre CPEC Tower in the provincial capital Lahore. They had also decided to promote seed development and research related to the agriculture sector.

