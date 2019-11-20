Uplift of agriculture sector top priority, says PM Imran   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that uplift of the agriculture sector was among the top priorities of the government.

Talking to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said, “The share of agriculture in the GDP with 50 per cent workforce connected with it reflects the sector’s importance to the country’s economy.”

The prime minister said agriculture has been made part of the CPEC and it is utmost effort of the government to take full benefit from the Chinese expertise in the sector by introducing the latest technology and farming techniques to the farmers, Radio Pakistan reported.

This, he said, will help improve the productivity of the agriculture sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister expressed the confidence that Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who has recently been given the portfolio of the Ministry of National Food Security, will fully devote his energies for the development of the agriculture sector.

Earlier on July 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that government was committed boosting the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Talking to various delegations representing agro-food, fisheries and pharma sectors in Karachi, the PM had said the government was working over to resolve the issues of all sectors.

PM Khan had said an agreement had been signed with China to promote fisheries industry in the country by utilising latest methods.

