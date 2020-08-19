Outgoing US ambassador calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Outgoing United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones on Wednesday met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on his farewell visit today, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the US Charge d’Affairs for his services and contributions in Pakistan.

Ambassador Paul W. Jones also appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace and reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on August 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation, discussed Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and resumption of polio eradication campaign, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint.

COAS Bajwa said that success against Covid-19 pandemic was achieved due to a true national response executed through the mechanism of the National Coordination Committee which allowed optimisation of resources.

Both also discussed the safe start of polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose, said the ISPR.

Bill Gates reiterated his foundation’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in its goal of ending polio and improving the health of every child.

