US Charge d’Affairs Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan Ms Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Earlier on May 17, Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.

The statement released by ISPR said that the ambassador and the army chief had also deliberated on the recent developments in the Afghan peace process during the meeting.

“COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU,” the press statement read, adding that Pakistani earnestly looks forward to enhancing “mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests”.

Androulla Kaminara appreciated the sincere efforts of Pakistan to bring regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process.

