US defense secretary denies decision to leave Iraq

WASHINGTON: The US has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following media reports of an American military letter informing Iraqi officials about repositioning troops in preparation for leaving the country.

Longtime foes Tehran and Washington have been in a war of words since Friday, when a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, widely seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” Esper told Pentagon reporters, adding there were no plans issued to prepare to leave.

“I don’t know what that letter is … We’re trying to find out where that’s coming from, what that is. But there’s been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period,” Esper said.

The letter caused confusion about the future of US forces in Iraq, who now number 5,000. A U.S.-led invasion in 2003 toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

The top US military officer told reporters the letter was a draft document meant only to underscore increased movement by US forces.

“Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not what’s happening,” said U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The authenticity of the letter, addressed to the Iraqi Defence Ministry’s Combined Joint Operations, had been confirmed to Reuters by an Iraqi military source.

Esper said Washington was still committed to countering Islamic State in Iraq, alongside U.S. allies and partners.

“Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” the letter stated.

It was signed by US Marine Corps Brigadier General William Seely III, commanding general of the U.S.-led military coalition against Islamic State. CJTF-OIR stands for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” the letter said.

