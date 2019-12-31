US dollar depreciates against the Pakistani Rupee in interbank market

KARACHI: The US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market for the day of Tuesday was seen trading with depreciation in value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), ARY News reported.

Forex retailers said that the dollar was traded with a 9 paisa deficit against the PKR with its overall value taking a slight hit today.

The current value of the greenback stands at 154.84 paisa in the interbank market, falling from the previous value of Rs 154.93.

Yesterday, The rupee gained 13 paisa against the United States (US) dollar at the start of today’s trading in the interbank market.

The greenback witnessed a slight depreciation against the local currency and is being traded at Rs154.90 in the interbank market.

