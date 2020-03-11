KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar is on the rise again and has hit its all-time high in the last seven months, ARY News reported.

The US dollar extended an upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market for a second straight day on Wednesday.

According to foreign currency dealers, the greenback rose 98 paisa and recoded at Rs158.42 for the day as compared to the previous closing of Rs157.44.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistani rupee has plunged by Rs3.70 against the dollar in three days.

Meanwhile, the dollar lost 0.9% to 104.67 yen, down more than a full yen from Tuesday’s high of 105.915.

The Swiss franc gained 0.65% to 0.9335 franc per dollar while the euro also rose 0.6% to $1.1349.

The greenback on Monday appreciated by Rs2.34 to settle at Rs156.58 for the day in the inter-bank market as compared to the previous closing of Rs154.24.

A similar trend was witnessed on the open market where the dollar rose by Rs2.70 to trade at Rs157 against the local unit.

