KARACHI: The United States Dollar (USD) saw a depreciation against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the interbank market at the end of trading on Friday, ARY News reported.

The US dollar fell 4 paisa against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), its current value stands at Rs 155.03 whereas its previous value was calculated at Rs 155.07.

Earlier in the day, the US dollar appreciated 13 paisa versus the rupee in the interbank market at the start of the day’s trading.

According to forex dealers, the greenback was trading at 155.20 against the local currency in the interbank market.

The dollar had seen a gradual appreciation of 31 paisa against the rupee over the past two days.

