US Embassy condoles with victims of Tezgam Express fire incident

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy in Islamabad expressed condolence to the victims of the horrific incident of fire in a passenger train, in which at least 70 people were reported to be dead so far, earlier this morning.

On Thursday, the US Embassy shared the statement of Deputy Chief of Mission John Hoover on Twitter saying, “On behalf of the U.S. Mission in Pakistan, I extend my sympathies to all those affected by the tragic train accident in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. John Hoover.”

Around 70 people were reported dead and 40 others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials said there were more than 200 passengers traveling in the three carriages, in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were traveling in the business class carriage.

