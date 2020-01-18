US security adviser lauds Pakistan’s efforts for peace in ME, S. Asia

WASHINGTON: United States National Security Adviser, Robert O’ Brien has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for maintaining peace in the Middle East and South Asia.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Washington.

The US National Security Adviser also acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for achieving a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed Pakistan’s concern that instability in the Middle East would affect the neighbourhood and the global economy.

Stressing the need for de-escalation and dialogue, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s willingness to play its role for peace in the region.

Referring to the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister said the United States should urge India to end its lockdown in the occupied territory, desist from escalation along the line of control, implement UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, and let Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

Talking to the US Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen, FM Qureshi has said Pakistan desires to further strengthen ties with the US through strategic partnership.

The foreign minister apprised Senator Hollen of the curfew in occupied Kashmir for five months, unjustified restrictions and the critical security situation.

He said Pakistan is committed to take political solution to the Afghan conflict to its logical conclusion in collaboration with the United States.

He said peace in Afghanistan will benefit the entire region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed Senator Hollen about Pakistan’s efforts to lessen tensions and establishment of peace in Middle East.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Chris Hollen said the United States and Pakistan have been important allies for the efforts made to establish peace in South Asia.

