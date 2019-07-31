US peace envoy for Afghanistan to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: United States special representative for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday to discuss withdrawal of American troops from war-torn Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Diplomatic sources said that Khalilzad will hold important meetings with civil and military leadership during his visit.

He will visit the Foreign Office in the afternoon on Thursday and hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said the sources.

The US special representative for Afghan reconciliation, after concluding the Pakistan trip, will embark on visit to Qatar.

Read More: Pak, US close to seeking political solution to Afghan conflict: FM Qureshi

Earlier on July 27, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan and the United States share a common goal to establish a lasting peace in Afghanistan, which could not be achieved through military might.

In his Twitter post, the minister had said “Pakistan has always sought a political solution and together we [Pakistan & the US] are closer to that goal today than ever before.”

Pakistan and the United States share a common goal in Afghanistan, to establish a lasting peace, which can not be achieved through military might. Pakistan has always sought a political solution and together we are closer to that goal today than ever before. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 26, 2019

