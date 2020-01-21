‘US President Donald Trump shows willingness to visit Pakistan soon’

DAVOS: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the United States (US) President Donald Trump has assured them of visiting Pakistan soon, ARY NEWS reported.

The foreign minister said this while talking exclusively to the ARY NEWS after a Pakistani-delegation led by the Prime Minister Imran Khan met the US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the Davos conference.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the US president,” said the foreign minister adding that that the prime minister raised key issues with the US president during the meeting.

He said that the prime minister raised the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with the president and asked his country’s support for Pakistan during the upcoming global anti-money laundering body’s meeting.

“The prime minister also apprised him over the steps taken from the country in tacking the issue,” he said. “The prime minister also asked Donald Trump to improve travel advisory for Pakistan.”

The foreign minister who also accompanied the prime minister during the meeting said that the premier also discussed trade issues with Donald Trump and it was decided that soon a US trade delegation would visit the country.

The US President Donald Trump was also briefed over the recent Kashmir situation and he expressed his concern over the situation, said Qureshi. “Trump has also expressed his desire for the resolution of the Kashmir issue,” he said.

He further said that the issues pertaining to Pakistan’s concern on Iran-conflict and peace process in Afghanistan were also discussed during the meeting.

“The US president reposed his complete confidence in Imran Khan and the meeting between the two sides was held in a positive environment.”

