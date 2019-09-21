US is realising grave rights situation in IoK, says Naeem ul Haque

NEW YORK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque has said the United States (US) has started to realise the grave rights situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“Indian atrocities are increasing with every passing day in the held valley”, Haque said while addressing a Kashmir solidarity rally in New York.

He said Pakistan will not sit quietly until the provision of the right to self-determination to the people of occupied Kashmir and will continue to support their struggle at every front.

Criticising the Modi government, the special assistant to the PM said India is denying to hold talks on Kashmir issue with Pakistan. “The conflict will remain unresolved until India did not agree to hold talks with Islamabad.”

Haque warned the International community that situation may worsen in the region if India continues to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris.

Read more: Naeem ul Haque reaches New York ahead of PM Khan’s visit

Haque had reached New York on September, 18, to supervise arrangements of the premier’s visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

Prime Minister Khan is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27 where he will apprise the international community about the human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 by New Dehli.

