US senator calls on PM Imran, discusses Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Afghan peace process, bilateral relations, maters of mutual interest and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting, said sources.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, a United States (US) delegation headed by its Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller, had called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on January 17.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the meeting discussed regional security environment and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The US delegation had appreciated Pakistan’s resolve towards Afghan peace process for bringing peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reiterated that peace in Afghanistan was important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.

