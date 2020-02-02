US travel advisory acknowledges Pakistan’s improved security situation: envoy

PHILADELPHIA: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Stations (US) Asad Majeed Khan says the update in US Travel Advisory for Pakistan acknowledges improved security situation in the country.

Speaking at a strategy meeting of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) in Philadelphia, he said the UK, Canada and other countries reviewed their travel advisory for Pakistan as the government is providing opportune environment for promotion of tourism and investment.

Talking about the plight of people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the ambassador said New Delhi has deprived the Kashmiris of basic amenities and urged the international community to play its role to stop brutalities in the region.

He lauded the APPNA’s role in fostering bilateral ties between Washington and Islamabad.

Separately, Asad Majeed in a tweet said: “Delighted to join the APPNA strategy meeting in Philadelphia last night. Thanked APPNA for their important charity and capacity building work in Pakistan and for being an important bridge btw Pakistan and US.”

Delighted to join the APPNA strategy meeting in Philadelphia last night. Thanked APPNA for their important charity and capacity building work in Pakistan and for being an important bridge btw Pakistan and US. @PakEmbassyDC pic.twitter.com/qKjZE4zwJV — Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) February 1, 2020

