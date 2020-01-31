US relaxes travel advisory for Pakistan citing improved security situation

ISLAMABAD: The foreign office of Pakistan on Friday welcomed the statement issued by the United States regarding the travel advisory for Americans willing to travel to the country, ARY News reported.

Spokesperson to the foreign office, Aisha Farooqui said that the statement by United States authorities saying that “Pakistan’s security environment has improved,” was a step in the right direction.

The tweet read: “Pakistan has noted the update in the U.S. Travel Advisory, which has acknowledged that “Pakistan’s security environment has improved.” This is a step in the right direction.”

Pakistan has noted the update in the U.S. Travel Advisory, which has acknowledged that “Pakistan’s security environment has improved.” This is a step in the right direction. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 31, 2020

Earlier in the week, the United Kingdom had changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The announcement came as a result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation. This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

The improved security situation allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019. Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys.

