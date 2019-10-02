WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan termed the recently concluded US trip made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and a team of diplomats, culminating with PM’s UNGA speech as successful, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on the matter the Ambassador said that the prime reason for the Prime Minister’s visit was to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiri’s on a global platform.

The Ambassador also mentioned the protest held outside the United Nations of the Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora along with a large number of other ethnicities participating, chanting and sloganeering in unison against the atrocities being carried out by India in the occupied Valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day visit to China next week to meet top Chinese leadership.

According to the sources, PM Imran, during his visit, will meet Chinese President XI Jinping and other high-level authorities, to thank them for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Indian occupied Kashmir issue.

Several memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed in PM Imran Khan’s visit to China.

