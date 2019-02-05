Why you are looking so miskeen? Ushna Shah asks Samina Peerzada on ‘Balaa’ set

Actress Ushna Shah made most of the TV-loving audience her fan by playing a selfish and greedy girl in ARY Digital’s hugely successful play ‘Balaa’.

The audiences just loved to hate Nigar, the character she played in the popular play, and some even cried for her on-screen mother-in-law Samina Peerzada.

The actress herself loved the role and had shared a behind the scenes video from the play on the day it ended.

Today, Ushna Shah again gave her Instagram fans a rare treat (rare because it is with her on-screen bechari mother-in-law) by posting a throwback video with Samina Peerzada.

The actress can be seen asking Samina Peerzada as to why she looks so miskeen (helpless) upon which the veteran actress replies “mera role hi aisa ha” (my role demands so).

The duo end the candid video by pouting for the camera.

The actress mentioned the director and the team behind the play in the post before writing “I miss being their balah”.

Ushna Shah posted the first BTS on the very day the play ended.

Here it is

‘Balaa’ ended last month with Ushna Shah’s character Nigar going mad and not even having a clue about her name and her father moving into an old age home as her husband Taimur (played by Bilal Abbas) avenges the deaths of her sisters and the mistreatment of her mother.

Viewers were full of praise for Samina Peerzada, Ushna Shah and Bilal Abbas throughout the play and some even shared that they cried over what Nigar did to her mother-in-law.

