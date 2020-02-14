LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed to launch crackdown against adulteration mafia across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Action should be launched against the adulteration mafia without any discrimination”, Usman Buzdar directed the concerned officials.

CM Usman Buzdar also directed not to succumb to any pressure during the drive as the mafia is playing with the lives of the people of the province by making adulteration in the edible items.

He said that adulterated food was affecting the growth of children as well as causing different diseases.

We will go to any extent to provide pure edible items to the people of province, he vowed.

