Usman Buzdar gives approval for establishment of Thal University in Bhakkar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday given approval for the establishment of Thal University in Bhakkar.

Approving summary sent by Higher Education Department in this regard, Usman Buzdar said sub-campus of Sargodha University in Bhakkar will be converted to City Campus of Thal University, reported Radio Pakistan.

That campus is spanning over 108 Kanals.

The chief minister has directed Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar to identify land for setting up the university at the earliest.

He said Punjab government has decided to setup overall eight universities and five institutes in the province during next one year.

Earlier this week, Usman Buzdar had said that the provincial government will safeguard the rights of growers at all costs.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review steps pertinent to welfare and protection of the rights of the farmers, CM Buzdar had said, “Punjab is an agrarian province and promotion of agro-based economy is a priority of the government.”

The chief minister had said that sugar mills owners will give valid receipts to the sugarcane farmers and no one will be allowed to usurp the rights of the farmers.

