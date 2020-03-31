LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday approved the recruitment of police officers and ordered to immediately fill 10,000 vacant posts, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, the chief minister ordered to purchase 500 more police mobiles on an immediate basis. He said that around 318 police vans would be purchased this year with a cost of Rs1.2 billion.

“As many as 47 police vans will be given to Punjab Highway Police this year with a cost of Rs200 million and around 21 vehicles would be purchased for Punjab Elite Force.

He also directed to make 45 police stations immediately functional by completing the reconstruction work. Usman Buzdar said that govt will take measures to make police stations public-friendly across Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister also directed to undertake all necessary measures to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles, including flour.

He directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to launch crackdown on hoarders and illegal profiteers and take indiscriminate stern action against them.

The chief minister asserted that all administrative powers should be exercised to ensure provision of essential items to the people at fixed rates.

