CM Usman Buzdar approves establishment of OPC South Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved in principle the establishment of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) for South Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar approved the decision to establish South Punjab OPC for providing relief to citizens of different areas. It has been decided to establish OPC Desks on all public facilitation centres of the provincial government.

The chief minister said that issues of overseas Pakistanis will be resolved on grassroots level after making the OPC Desks operational across Punjab.

CM Buzdar approved amendments in OPC Act 2014 while chairing a session of the commission to review its performance. The amendments in the Act will be approved by the provincial cabinet. Moreover, CM Buzdar also ordered advisory councils to immediately formulate rules and regulations.

He directed concerned authorities to include persons having good reputation in the advisory councils besides appointment members in accordance with the law.

The participants of the meeting decided to forward matters related to the payment of allowances to employees to the cabinet’s committee on finance and development. It has been directed to present the case related to appointments on the vacant seats of the commission.

Usman Buzdar ordered the commission to resolve all pending cases of overseas nationals at earliest. He said that overseas nationals are the asset of Pakistan and their contributions to stabilise the national economy cannot be forgotten. He vowed that the provincial government will ensure the protection of rights and assets belonging to the overseas Pakistanis.

