Usman Buzdar says we will not make excuses, but deliver

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will deliver, we will not make excuses, ARY News reported.

He was speaking to the party workers and office-bearers in Dera Ghazi Khan, who called on him during his visit to the area.

Usman Buzdar said, he will visit every city of the province to analyze the ground realities. CM Punjab said the problems being faced by the party workers and leaders will be resolved.

No hurdle will be tolerated in the way of bringing change in the province, Buzdar said. On the occasion, Punjab’s chief executive briefed the party leaders and workers about development schemes in DG Khan.

Earlier on December 2, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the government has decided to replace ‘Patwari culture’ with a digital system.

He had said this during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Punjab assembly and PTI ticket holders, who called on him at CM House.

“Provincial government will get rid of ‘patwari culture’ by digitizing land record authority,” said Usman Buzdar.

