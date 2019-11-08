Usman Buzdar underlines need of dialogues for resolving political differences

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said political differences are always settled through dialogues, ARY News reported.

Referring to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, Usman Buzdar said everyone has right for a peaceful protest, but it should not disturb routine life and create problems for the citizens.”Pakistan’s image has been affected due to Azadi March”, he continued.

Highlighting the importance of dialogues for the solution of every conflict, he underlined the need for a peaceful environment for the stability of Pakistan.

Buzdar said Prime Minister is striving hard to put the country’s economy back on track and transform country into an economic giant.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had agreed to form a judicial commission on allegations of rigging by opposition parties in the general elections 2018.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to hold an investigation into alleged election rigging.

The proposal was presented to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman through Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The federal government has invited the opposition to prepare terms of reference (TORs) with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The government has also agreed in making the parliamentary committee functional for 2018 election rigging probe, the sources said.

