LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to ply electric buses on Lahore roads to curb the menace of air pollution.

Presiding over a meeting regarding public transport in Lahore, he approved the plan that will see electric buses plying 103-kilometre long six routes and directed the relevant authorities to put forth proposals after weighing all options to materialise the scheme.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کی زیر صدارت ٹرانسپورٹ سے متعلق خصوصی اجلاس: وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب نے گرین الیکٹرک بسیں چلانے کی اصولی منظوری دے دی۔ لاہور میں 103 کلومیٹر طویل 6 روٹس پر الیکٹرک بسیں چلائی جائیں گی۔

•الیکٹرک بسیں چلانے کے لیے ضروری امور جلد طے کرنے کی ہدایت۔ pic.twitter.com/Go5vcZAmgR — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) November 11, 2020

Besides, CM Buzdar called for the vehicles inspection certification system to be made operational to curb smog. He said Lahore Transport Company will be transformed into Punjab Transport Company with transport inspectors, sub-inspectors and sergeants to be recruited for the organistaion.

He said electric buses will also be introduced in other cities of the province under the public-private partnership.

The CM further directed the authorities to ensure cleanliness at Orange Line Metro train stations and warned that he won’t compromise over the issue. He said he will pay surprise visits to these stations to review cleanliness measures.

