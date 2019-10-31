Usman Buzdar visits hospital to inquire health of Tezgam Express victims

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said a high-level inquiry will be carried out to find out causes behind the Tezgam Express tragic carnage, ARY News reported.

This he said while inquiring about the health of the injured at Sheikh Zayed Hospital along with the Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Usman Buzdar said the rescue teams reached the spot of the incident within 12 minutes and started rescue operation. He said the bodies will be handed over to the heirs after DNA.

Buzdar lauded prompt relief operation by the Army and other rescue services.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar had suspended following the incident of Tezgam train carnage.

The chief minister had directed concerned authorities to initiate special monitoring of ongoing relief efforts and dedicated the helicopter in his use for the continuation of relief activities. Buzdar had also issued directives to provide maximum facilities for medical treatment to the affected persons.

At least 70 people have died and 40 others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday early morning.

The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals while rescue teams are busy in extinguishing the fire. The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place. The people who brought the gas cylinder onboard are being said to be from the Tableeghi Jamaat.

