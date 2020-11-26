CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates Firdous Market Underpass in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated Firdous Market Underpass in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 540-meter long two-lane dual carriageway underpass would facilitate traffic from the adjoining areas with special arrangements for water disposal.

The problem of traffic jams in Gulberg and Cantt areas will be resolved.

The project would also benefit more than 91,000 vehicles daily and save fuel worth millions of rupees annually.

The project has been completed in 18 months with the cost of Rs1.18bn.

