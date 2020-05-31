LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday called for people to change their lifestyle to keep the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at bay.

He in a statement said people can protect themselves from the deadly virus by changing the way they socialise. He appealed to the people to cover their faces while stepping out.

CM Usman Buzdar said the government is striving to contain the infection.

Prevention is highly crucial for a healthy life, he emphasised, urging the people to stick to the government-prescribed precautionary measures against the coronavirus that is fast spreading across the country.

Meanwhile, talking to Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat in Lahore, the chief minister said new laws should be enacted for better implementation of measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

He stressed the need for new legislation to meet the challenges of the changing environment due to coronavirus pandemic. Overall situations in the province, especially the upcoming budget session of the provincial assembly came under discussion during the meeting.

