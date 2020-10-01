CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates Punjab Rozgar Scheme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Punjab Rozgar Scheme which is said to be the largest employment programme, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Usman Buzdar said that the government sets the priority to provide easy loans worth over Rs30 billion to youth under the scheme which is being launched with the support of the Bank of Punjab and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

He said that the initiative was taken to transform skills of youth into investment by the provincial government.

Under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, citizens will be provided easy loans worth more than Rs30 billion for new and running businesses besides assisting the small and medium enterprises to recover from coronavirus crisis.

Transgender persons can also avail the easy loans facility, whereas, the government finalises a plan for providing loans on a low mark-up to women.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had earlier announced on September 8 to launch the employment programme this programme for providing soft loans programme worth Rs30 billion for new and running businesses. He had said that the provincial government is providing financial relief to the affected businesses amid COVID-19 crisis.

He had also announced that the provincial government will review plans for further reducing the mark-up. CM Buzdar said that the young generation will not only groom their skills but also be provided employment.

