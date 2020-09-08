CM Buzdar approves launching Punjab Rozgar Scheme this month

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved launching of Punjab Rozgar Scheme for providing soft loans programme worth Rs30 billion for new and running businesses, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said that businesspersons and entrepreneurs could acquire up to Rs10 million loan under the new scheme. He added that transgender persons could also avail the easy loans facility, whereas, the government finalised plan for low mark-up to women.

The chief minister directed relevant authorities for launching the employment scheme this month. He said that the provincial government is providing financial relief to the affected businesses amid COVID-19 crisis.

He also announced that the provincial government will review plans for further reducing the mark-up. CM Buzdar said that the young generation will not only groom their skills but also be provided employment.

Earlier in January last year, the Punjab IT Board and Ministry of Youth Affairs had jointly launched a three-month free E-Rozgar Training Programme for the youth, aimed at imparting vocational training to the jobless, enabling them to earn their livelihood honourably.

The 25 technical training centres throughout Punjab will impart training to the aspirants.

