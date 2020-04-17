No Ramadan Bazaars to be setup in Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

NAROWAL: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday said that unprecedented arrangements were made in the province to tackle coronavirus outbreak, ARY NEWS reported.

He was chairing a meeting at the office of deputy commissioner Narowal to review arrangements regarding coronavirus outbreak, dengue control and wheat purchasing process.

Usman Buzdar said that keeping in view the virus situation, they have decided against setting up Ramazan Bazaars in the province and cash would be transferred among needy families under the CM Ramazan Package.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab on Friday reported 25 more cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,301. According to the primary and secondary healthcare department, one more person has died due to COVID-19 in the province, bringing overall deaths to 36.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to take emergency measures to save Narowal areas from any flooding situation. “The water flow in rivers and nullahs should be monitored round the clock,” he said.

Read More: Punjab to conduct random testing to curb virus spread

The chief minister also approved recruitment of 10,000 police personnel to overcome shortage in the law enforcement authority.

Usman Buzdar said that the wheat purchasing would begin in Narowal from April 25 and the bardana [wheat bags] would be distributed from April 20. “The wheat purchasing target from the city is set at 65,000 metric tonnes,” he said adding that monitoring committees have been setup for the purchasing process.

The chief minister also called for expediting dengue spray process in the city.

Comments

comments