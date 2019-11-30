Usman Buzdar says no place for hatred, extremism in Islam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Saturday that the world is witnessing the rise in hate crimes as an outcome of Islamophobia, adding that there is no place exists for hatred and extremism in Islam, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar urged the international community to pay attention to the severe outcomes of Islamophobia.

He was pointing towards the video surfaced on social media in which a man can be seen burning a copy of the Holy Quran during an anti-Islam rally in Norway. While everybody looks on, a man whose identity is not known and social media is calling him Ilyas suddenly jumped over the fence and kicked the man.

The chief minister termed the provocative action in Norway as ‘hatred’ and ‘extremism’.

Read: Pakistan lodges strong protest with Norway over desecration of Holy Quran

On November 25, Punjab Assembly had a resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway. The resolution, moved by Pakistan Muslim League (Q) MPA Khadija Umar, was passed with full consensus of the house.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in Norway with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Condemning the incident, the prime minister directed the foreign minister to immediately contact the OIC and inform it of the country’s reservations in this regard.

Prime Minister Khan maintained such provocative activities against Islam are not acceptable at all.

Comments

comments