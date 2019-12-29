LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday vowed to set up a university in every district of Punjab.

“We will set up a university in each district of Punjab and varsity of global standards in every division,” the chief minister said in a Twitter statement.

The incumbent government after assuming office worked on bringing reforms to the existing universities, he said, adding that a total of 16 vice-chancellors and top management of various universities were appointed on merit, new courses designed and the exam system improved.

8یونیورسٹیوں پر اسی سال کام شروع ہو چکاہے اور بنیادی قانونی ضروریات بھی پوری ہو گئی ہیں ان میں کوہسار یونیورسٹی مری، راولپنڈی یونیورسٹی، نارتھ پنجاب یونیورسٹی چکوال، تھل یونیورسٹی بھکر، میانوالی، باباگرونانک یونیورسٹی، ساؤتھ پنجاب یونیورسٹی لیہ اور IT یونیورسٹی راولپنڈی شامل ہیں — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 29, 2019

Usman Buzdar said work on eight universities has already begun this year and their basic necessities have been met.

Among them are Kohsar University Murree, Rawalpindi University, North Punjab University Chakwal, Thal University Bakhar, Mianwali, Baba Guru Nanak University, South Punjab University Layyah, and IT University Rawalpindi, he added.

