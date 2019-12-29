Web Analytics
Every Punjab district to get a university, vows CM Buzdar

Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday vowed to set up a university in every district of Punjab.

“We will set up a university in each district of Punjab and varsity of global standards in every division,” the chief minister said in a Twitter statement.

The incumbent government after assuming office worked on bringing reforms to the existing universities, he said, adding that a total of 16 vice-chancellors and top management of various universities were appointed on merit, new courses designed and the exam system improved.

Usman Buzdar said work on eight universities has already begun this year and their basic necessities have been met.

Among them are Kohsar University Murree, Rawalpindi University, North Punjab University Chakwal, Thal University Bakhar, Mianwali, Baba Guru Nanak University, South Punjab University Layyah, and IT University Rawalpindi, he added.

